Wanting to SEE the TUNNEL? - Correspondent Jeremy Diamond went to a Site where Bani Suhaila Cemetery used to be located in Khan Younis, before the Israeli Military Demolished it

CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond went to a site where Bani Suhaila cemetery used to be located in Khan Younis, before the Israeli military demolished it.





Israel claimed there was a tunnel underneath that led to a Hamas command centre.





According to Diamond, the Israeli military refused to reveal the tunnel shaft, citing the presence of sensitive machinery underground and the unstable structure.





Diamond in a tweet said that, “A week after our investigation into Gaza cemeteries damaged or destroyed by the Israeli military, they invited us into Gaza to show us what they said was a tunnel running underneath one of those cemeteries. We left with more questions than answers.”