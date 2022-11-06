Desperation Speech? Biden Feels 'In His Bones' That Democracy Is At Risk

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 3, 2022

President Biden delivered a speech from Union Station in DC - a once-thriving marketplace that is now empty - that smacked of desperation. He avoided mentioning the economy - which polls show concerns Americans the most - and instead focused on the "dangers to democracy" if his party does not win the midterm elections in a few days. He again trotted out the January 6th "insurrection" as his proof. Will it fly? Also today, realizing the economic price they are paying for Russia sanctions, a new poll shows UK citizens souring rapidly.



