Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Desperation Speech? Biden Feels 'In His Bones' That Democracy Is At Risk
90 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 17 days ago |
Shop now

The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published November 3, 2022

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

President Biden delivered a speech from Union Station in DC - a once-thriving marketplace that is now empty - that smacked of desperation. He avoided mentioning the economy - which polls show concerns Americans the most - and instead focused on the "dangers to democracy" if his party does not win the midterm elections in a few days. He again trotted out the January 6th "insurrection" as his proof. Will it fly? Also today, realizing the economic price they are paying for Russia sanctions, a new poll shows UK citizens souring rapidly.


Keywords
trumpelectioneconomywarbidenvotecrimesdemocracyriskfeelsthe ron paul liberty reportdesperation speechin his bones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket