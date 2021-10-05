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Slaves To The Digital Dollar! Wake Up Call 10-05-2021
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110 views • October 05, 2021
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The central bankers need to remove cash as part of the nwo takeover and they are fast approaching the time. This will be welcomed by the masses who have been all too compliant in the scam so far. This will be the final nail in the coffin for society.
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Article Links:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-prepares-to-launch-review-of-possible-central-bank-digital-currency-11633339800
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/fed-prepares-release-report-fedcoin-could-render-cash-obsolete
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The central bankers need to remove cash as part of the nwo takeover and they are fast approaching the time. This will be welcomed by the masses who have been all too compliant in the scam so far. This will be the final nail in the coffin for society.
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-prepares-to-launch-review-of-possible-central-bank-digital-currency-11633339800
https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/fed-prepares-release-report-fedcoin-could-render-cash-obsolete
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbitcoin.es%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F02%2FFedCoin-flag.png&;f=1&nofb=1
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