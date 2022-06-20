The consequences of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk, several people died, the corpses of civilians lie on the streets - Readovka exclusive





Yesterday, the Ukrainian military shelled Donetsk again, including the Voroshilovsky district. During the shelling, five people have already died, but now it continues and there are new victims. The corpses of some civilians lie right on the sidewalk.





◾️“Burn in hell for all the fascists, the Lord sees everything and will punish them all for all their atrocities, for what they did to all of us,” says an elderly woman.