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5G Programs and Powers Nano Particulates and Self Assembling Smart Dust Chem-trails 00059
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175 views • July 29, 2021
5G is directly connected to Chem-trails- All operating devices that are implanted or by way of chem-trail elements and have self assembled inside us all- Something has to program and Power these things-- 5G Frequencies and the AI-Cloud controls The Internet of Things, including lots of humans-
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