CHP Talks: Jonathon Van Maren—Articulating a Defence of Life
March 23, 2023:

March 23, 2023: My special guest this week is Jonathon Van Maren—columnist, author, speaker, podcaster and activist. Jonathon has a unique gift for expounding a logical and  biblically-based world view concerning the sanctity and dignity of human life and presenting it in a way that those who have not thought deeply about these issues are able to understand and apply. Jonathon is the Communications Director for CCBR (the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform) and offers his profound insights in blogs, podcasts and articles on his website: the Bridgehead.

To access Jonathon’s writing and podcasts visit:

https://thebridgehead.ca


