God's Prescription / What Are We Doing With The Health Message? - Walt Cross

Walt Cross looks at some of the problems with the way disease is treated by modern medicine and dangers involved with prescription drug use. As an alternative, he offers God’s prescription as the true solution. He reminds us of our mission, the importance of obedience to God’s counsels and identifies the prerequisite to eliminating the use of drugs in the treatment of disease. Learn what God requires of every one of us in relation to those who are sick around us.
