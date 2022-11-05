Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God's Prescription / What Are We Doing With The Health Message? - Walt Cross
46 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published 18 days ago |

Walt Cross looks at some of the problems with the way disease is treated by modern medicine and dangers involved with prescription drug use. As an alternative, he offers God’s prescription as the true solution. He reminds us of our mission, the importance of obedience to God’s counsels and identifies the prerequisite to eliminating the use of drugs in the treatment of disease. Learn what God requires of every one of us in relation to those who are sick around us. Schedule: https://amazingdiscoveries.org/amazin... Donate to Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.o... Watch ADtv: https://adtv.watch/ Visit our website: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket