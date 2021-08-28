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SECRET VIDEO AUSTRALIAN SENATE MEETING ABOUT HIDING ADVERSE EFFECTS OF COVID VACCINES
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500 views • August 28, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/LXozCjo6iOYV/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/G3iZXFk
3. https://drop.space/v/o2Vgbh
Secret video of senate meeting with head of TGA Brendan Murphy telling Parliament to not tell the public of their own vaccine effects coverup and that the vaccine kills people and they have no recourse from it because the government granted big pharma immunity from prosecution and compensation payouts. This is so Nuremberg trial 2.0, with modern day Nazi style experimentation on live humans, without being informed about any risks.
COVID VACCINES AND COVID PASSPORTS ARE VIOLATIONS OF THE NUREMBERG CODE OF 1947:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3foInGSaexeh/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/An4dn5K
3. https://drop.space/v/4LmRUg
NUREMBERG CODE 1947: (ANYTHING ELSE IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY)
01. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.
02. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
03. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.
04. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
05. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.
06. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
07. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
08. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.
09. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.
10. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.
COVID VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS AND DEATHS HIDDEN BY CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AyvqtHSZTENs/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/1LNAkBX
3. https://drop.space/v/SHSFSK
DEPOPULATIONIST BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & FAULTY COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJ1pGj33UgrH/
2. https://newtu
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/G3iZXFk
3. https://drop.space/v/o2Vgbh
Secret video of senate meeting with head of TGA Brendan Murphy telling Parliament to not tell the public of their own vaccine effects coverup and that the vaccine kills people and they have no recourse from it because the government granted big pharma immunity from prosecution and compensation payouts. This is so Nuremberg trial 2.0, with modern day Nazi style experimentation on live humans, without being informed about any risks.
COVID VACCINES AND COVID PASSPORTS ARE VIOLATIONS OF THE NUREMBERG CODE OF 1947:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3foInGSaexeh/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/An4dn5K
3. https://drop.space/v/4LmRUg
NUREMBERG CODE 1947: (ANYTHING ELSE IS A CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY)
01. The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity.
02. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature.
03. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment.
04. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
05. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects.
06. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment.
07. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
08. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment.
09. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.
10. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.
COVID VACCINE ADVERSE EFFECTS AND DEATHS HIDDEN BY CORRUPT GOVERNMENTS:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/AyvqtHSZTENs/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/1LNAkBX
3. https://drop.space/v/SHSFSK
DEPOPULATIONIST BILL GATES MAKING THE FAULTY COVID TESTS & FAULTY COVID VACCINES:
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/YJ1pGj33UgrH/
2. https://newtu
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