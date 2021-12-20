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The 9/11 Conspiracy Debate! Yes, Really.
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229 views • December 20, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3177/a-fetish-for-conspiracy-call-in-show-january-8th-2015
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3177-a-fetish-for-conspiracy-call-in-show-january-8th-2015
Question: "Do you see something strangely amiss in the fact that three buildings collapsed at the WTC on September 11th when only two were even damaged by airplanes flying into them and even then the fires were not hot enough to melt steel; and the media seems afraid to come forward to discuss the details?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3177-a-fetish-for-conspiracy-call-in-show-january-8th-2015
Question: "Do you see something strangely amiss in the fact that three buildings collapsed at the WTC on September 11th when only two were even damaged by airplanes flying into them and even then the fires were not hot enough to melt steel; and the media seems afraid to come forward to discuss the details?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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