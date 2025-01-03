© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Check out this video from UNICEF using children to brainwash the masses into believing the plandemic won't end until everyone in the world is jabbed. It is also 'interesting' that they use 2025, as that is the year when SPARS (https://stars.library.ucf.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1029&context=jicrcr) aka prions disease is 'supposed' to begin taking its victims. SPARS 2025-2028 is all of their devious excercises together that parallels the timeline (https://t.me/Revelations_and_Rabbit_Holes/808) we are currently in.
"No one is safe until everyone is safe."
"The COVID-19 pandemic is in its sixth year"
COVID-19[6] | 6th year |
2025: 2+0+2+5 = 9[6] | 666
Source @Retards Of TikTok
