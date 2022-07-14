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America: In Decline
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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1402 views • July 14, 2022

Money To Burn

* Economic indicators are getting even worse.

* Hourly earnings continue to go down.

* We’re making less $ as costs climb.

* So why hasn’t Putin’s price hike hit Mexico?

* Whatever it takes: more $ for Ukraine.

* Where the heck is all this $ going?

* We don’t know what’s happening to the weapons.

* This is the way to make Eastern Europe unstable.

* What you are paying for in Ukraine.

* When will we have sent enough ‘aid’?

* Ukraine is not the profile of a free country.

* It’s not Putin who’s eyeing world domination.

* Bolton: yes, I engineered coups overseas.

* Media, Dems are talking about world war again.

* We’re doing the opposite of fixing the economy.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-most-dishonest-people-yelling-loudest-war-russia


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309497461112

Keywords
collapsevladimir putinrussiatucker carlsonchinagovernment spendingmoney launderingjoe bidenukrainecost of livingracketeeringendless wargaslightingkhazariaeconomic destructioncpimanufactured crisiseconomic disasterprice inflationfood priceconsumer price indexbidenflationconsumer pricesgas price
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