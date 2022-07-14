America: In Decline

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Money To Burn
* Economic indicators are getting even worse.
* Hourly earnings continue to go down.
* We’re making less $ as costs climb.
* So why hasn’t Putin’s price hike hit Mexico?
* Whatever it takes: more $ for Ukraine.
* Where the heck is all this $ going?
* We don’t know what’s happening to the weapons.
* This is the way to make Eastern Europe unstable.
* What you are paying for in Ukraine.
* When will we have sent enough ‘aid’?
* Ukraine is not the profile of a free country.
* It’s not Putin who’s eyeing world domination.
* Bolton: yes, I engineered coups overseas.
* Media, Dems are talking about world war again.
* We’re doing the opposite of fixing the economy.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-most-dishonest-people-yelling-loudest-war-russia
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 July 2022