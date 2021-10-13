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Karen Kingston Exposes the Patents to Control Obedience and How They Will Do It If Not Stopped
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211 views • October 13, 2021
The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL "Variant". Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE! This Cannot be Allowed to Happen.
Credit Stew Peters and Karen Kingston
https://StewPeters.TV
Credit Stew Peters and Karen Kingston
https://StewPeters.TV
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