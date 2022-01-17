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This Australian propaganda video checks every box (Look at Covid Pass Port) #THIS LOVEISLOVENEEDSTOSTOP
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50 views • January 17, 2022
Stop video at 22 sec and full screen it (Fking TRASH LIFEFORM)
(This this a Troll? ) This Australian propaganda video checks every box
you can find me at: https://www.minds.com/americaneagle1776/
https://gab.com/AmericanEagle24
(This this a Troll? ) This Australian propaganda video checks every box
you can find me at: https://www.minds.com/americaneagle1776/
https://gab.com/AmericanEagle24
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