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Doctor Pulmonary Hemorrhage Killing Newborn Babies of Vaxxed Moms
WGON
WGON
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52 views • October 25, 2021
An alarming number of babies are dying just days after birth, and they're all dying for the same reason: pulmonary hemorrhage. The common denominator in all of the deaths is that the babies' mothers are VAXXED!
https://rumble.com/vo1po7-doctor-pulmonary-hemorrhage-killing-newborn-babies-of-vaxxed-moms.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Stew+Peters+Show&ep=2

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy