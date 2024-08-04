BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 119:169-176 – Part 22 - ת TAU, Sabbath Prayer, 202400803
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Prayer Requests to You, our Almighty Heavenly Father, and JEHOVAH GOD:  

As servant leaders, First Century Gospel Church is compassionately inspired by Your Holy Spirit to:

·         Pray for our spiritual growth and victorious life in our LORD Jesus Christ.

·         Offer Scriptural advice and counsel to those who contact us about their issues.

·         Present requests for prayers in humility to Your Heavenly Throne of Grace and Mercy for answer and deliverance.


Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
gospelsalvationscriptureslawwordspiritpraisehelphanddailyunionmessagespeakteachrighteouseternalchosenacceptdeliverunderstandtonguelipssupplicationpreceptgracious father
