THE WEF FALLS FLAT IN DAVOS

The WEF has lost integrity and faces a future of obscurity due to its tone deaf agendas they’ve attempted to force upon humanity. In addition, its leader Klaus Schwab is facing an internal mutiny for his inability to let go of the reins.
#Davos #WEF #RichardEdelman
POSTED: January 27, 2023
