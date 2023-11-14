Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hamas is losing control of the northern part of the Gaza Strip: Netanyahu spokeswoman
channel image
NewsClips
3754 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokeswoman Tal Heinrich weighs in on fighting in Gaza and how the IDF is working to minimize civilian casualties on 'The Story.' #foxnews #fox



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html


Keywords
current eventsisraelgazahamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket