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SECRET HOLOCAUST: Are millions of vaccine victims disappearing into mass graves?
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234 views • September 17, 2021
The reason all the reports of deaths being for the un-vaxxed is that the CDC changed their parameters so that people are NOT considered as vaccinated until TWO WEEKS AFTER the jab. So if they died within 2 weeks of the shot, they are considered as being unvaccinated.Like magic!
0:00 Intro
11:15 Secret Holocaust
40:26 Vaccines
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/87e3c4f5-7e7e-4b96-ad46-37ece66e17e6
0:00 Intro
11:15 Secret Holocaust
40:26 Vaccines
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/87e3c4f5-7e7e-4b96-ad46-37ece66e17e6
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