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BREAKING! Huge Move to DECERTIFY Election Coming out of Georgia!!!
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357 views • December 22, 2020
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
Alright, gang, we’ve got some breaking news here;
the Georgia State Senate Judiciary committee is officially recommending the decertification of the electors in Georgia!
In this video, we’re going to take a look at the report that the judicial committee produced, how 2 other state legislatures are on the verge of doing the same, and how all three states could in fact completely overturn this election in just a matter of days; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
Alright, gang, we’ve got some breaking news here;
the Georgia State Senate Judiciary committee is officially recommending the decertification of the electors in Georgia!
In this video, we’re going to take a look at the report that the judicial committee produced, how 2 other state legislatures are on the verge of doing the same, and how all three states could in fact completely overturn this election in just a matter of days; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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