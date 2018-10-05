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5/10/18 #PATRIOTS: COMMON LAW Grand Juries WANT You! #MAGA
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7 views • January 03, 2021
WE ARE FREE TV
5/10/18 WE, the People, are in charge of the Law of our Land. It is time to Re-Member that! We are the Patriots we have been waiting for.
Please support the work of Ben Garrison! He is the amazing cartoonist whose work appears in several frames of this video. You can find and support him here:
https://grrrgraphics.com/
For free classes or to get involved in your local forum:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
To participate in the weekly Open Forum call of the founders of the National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/mondaycall
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5/10/18 WE, the People, are in charge of the Law of our Land. It is time to Re-Member that! We are the Patriots we have been waiting for.
Please support the work of Ben Garrison! He is the amazing cartoonist whose work appears in several frames of this video. You can find and support him here:
https://grrrgraphics.com/
For free classes or to get involved in your local forum:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
To participate in the weekly Open Forum call of the founders of the National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org/mondaycall
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B
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