I'll Take Whiskey On The Rocks

The perverted woke crowd is organized and is getting out of control. They have resorted to armed violence and are attacking our family values and endangering our children. Drag queens in elementary schools parading before innocent children and puppet school boards and school administrators assisting the woke crowd in confusing children about their gender and pushing them into gender reassignment by woke doctors also working to destroy humanity. It has to stop. We must all take a stand against the assault on our children...