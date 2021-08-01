© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Duckter Quacks at Waipahu High School During Jill Biden Visit
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • August 01, 2021
A medley of different freedom focused groups converged upon Waipahu High School on July 25, 2021 with two main messages: Freedom to choose to vax or not and Jill Biden go home.
Duckter Quacks M.D. reminds us to take the shot so we can "feel" safe. And remember you still have to wear two masks after you get the jab. Some satire and comedic relief can do the heart good during difficult times. Thank you, James!
#MedicalFreedom #Liberty #NurembergTrials2.0
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
Duckter Quacks M.D. reminds us to take the shot so we can "feel" safe. And remember you still have to wear two masks after you get the jab. Some satire and comedic relief can do the heart good during difficult times. Thank you, James!
#MedicalFreedom #Liberty #NurembergTrials2.0
For more information on freedom, please visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
https://hawaii.forourrights.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.