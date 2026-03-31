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Interception of the Iranian kamikaze drone Shaded-136 by the interceptor drone Raytheon Coyote over Erbil, Iraq.
Adding:
The US Embassy recommends that all citizens in Saudi Arabia go to shelters.
In the near future, there is a possibility of a large-scale attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia.
Adding: The IRGC announced an attack on a US Air Force flight crew accommodation facility in Al Khurj, Saudi Arabia.