Interception of the Iranian kamikaze drone Shaded-136 by the interceptor drone Raytheon Coyote over Erbil, Iraq.

Adding:

The US Embassy recommends that all citizens in Saudi Arabia go to shelters.

In the near future, there is a possibility of a large-scale attack by Iran on Saudi Arabia.

Adding: The IRGC announced an attack on a US Air Force flight crew accommodation facility in Al Khurj, Saudi Arabia.



