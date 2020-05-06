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Kevin Shipp – Deep State & Dems Terrified of Trump Win in November--Chicoms our biggest threat
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41 views • May 06, 2020
Kevin Shipp – Deep State & Dems Terrified of Trump Win in November--Chicoms our biggest threat
Kevin Shipp Former CIA Officer and counter-terrorism expert does not think the virus debacle that crippled the U.S. economy will hurt Trump’s chances for a second term. Democrats don’t have much of a message or much of a presidential candidate in Biden. So, the hapless Dems will have to cheat,
Kevin Shipp Former CIA Officer and counter-terrorism expert does not think the virus debacle that crippled the U.S. economy will hurt Trump’s chances for a second term. Democrats don’t have much of a message or much of a presidential candidate in Biden. So, the hapless Dems will have to cheat,
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