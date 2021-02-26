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SEVEN OCEANS STANDARD EMERGENCY RATION
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110 views • February 26, 2021
Seven oceans Standard Emergency Ration Ideal for including in rucksacks, survival kits, lifeboats, and vehicles, one 500g pack of Seven Seas Standard Emergency Rations provides enough nutrition to last one person 72 hours and if divided out or combined with other foods can be made to sustain an individual for considerably longer.
I can only describe this ration as tasting like a low-fat shortbread definitely a staple in the bug out bag or wild camping can be broken up to make a porrdge
#sevenoceans#mre#survivalrations
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THE BRIT MRE
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The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
I can only describe this ration as tasting like a low-fat shortbread definitely a staple in the bug out bag or wild camping can be broken up to make a porrdge
#sevenoceans#mre#survivalrations
Shared from and subscribe to:
THE BRIT MRE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU058dDHXgcNii75dSUSIUw/videos
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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