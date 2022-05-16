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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 5/16/22 - Granite Minds Homeschooling Center
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Michelle McCartney on her Granite Minds Homeschooling Center & Liberty Clubhouse. Are you a homeschooling family? Are you an instructor? Are you looking for alternative educational opportunities such as independent classes, microschools, or co-ops? Granite Minds Homeschooling Center is open for your convenience. Run by a mom of 2 little ones, entrepreneur, and fellow liberty leader, Michelle McCartney is serving the areas within an hour of Weare, NH through her homeschooling center and liberty clubhouse. Featured on Free State Live, American Entrepreneur, Cindy Bennett's Podcast, and NH Business Show, you can visit www.granitemindshomeschooling.com to learn more!
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
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