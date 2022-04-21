"This Is Not Normal" - Embalmer Richard Hirschman Releases Footage of Unbelievable Blood Clots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This is taken from an artery in a man who died after COVID vaccination. Richard is seeing these clots now in 83% of the 35 cases that he did this month.
--------------------------------------------------------
Aesthetic cell phone cases, stickers, and more:
https://freddie-forgiato.creator-spring.com
Aesthetic t-shirts, hoodies, and more:
https://www.bonfire.com/store/freddie-forgiatos-store/
Links:
Curious about crypto? We'll both receive $10 in Bitcoin when you buy or sell $100 or more on Coinbase
https://coinbase.com/join/bennet_yme
Trade crypto derivatives
https://www.bybit.com/en-US/invite?ref=G4M1Y
TradingView market data
https://www.tradingview.com/gopro/?share_your_love=fade_the_vol
BTC
14yUHimz4TJx1D4ghGoUwtgVZnCMdak4EY
ETH
0xD899F7f5E4d82E6E7C905bb1C758D51276Da4a9F