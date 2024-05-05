Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#163-Interview with Michael Mood-Republican Candidate for County Commissioner-Middleway District
channel image
VisionRoot
9 Subscribers
5 views
Published 15 hours ago

Richard and Michael Mood discuss solar farms, bring jobs to Jefferson County, WV, EMS service and more.

Keywords
solar farms2024 republican primary jefferson county wvjefferson county wv commissionmichael mood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket