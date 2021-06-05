COLLEGE IS A RACKET

I only blew two grand on this scamatoriumThere's nothing whatsoever to learn in college but how to get schtupped in new and exciting waysI was already reading college-level texts before I'd hit the 6th grade...not actually an impressive feat...but I digressI've a video marked NSFW processing...it's just another one of those violent videos [I don't post these for clicks or thrills - THIS IS A WAKE-UP CALL that this country is in peril from the FIFTH COLUMN I attempted to warn you all of when I began writing for Room Eight all those years ago - VfB]How would you address said issue?Would you advocate for REALLY STRONG BAND-AIDS?I'm not impugning that you don't mean well, but your sense of scope is utterly lacking in this regardIf you paid what do to a doctor, and after you complained of constant recurring migraines, he prescribed to you, on his virtual pad, LIFETIME FREE POCKET TISSUES?!?Nothing elseWould you continue to support their lavish sums?DOES ANYONE EVER CURE A DISEASE BY TREATING ITS SYMPTOMS?!?IT IS TIME TO EXCISE THE PARASITE AND ITS HELPER ORGANISMS