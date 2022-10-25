Ukrainian 'dirty bomb' threat is real - Strategic Split or Dirty Bombs Done Dirt Cheap - for WW3

Governments have illegally forced we sovereign people of Earth to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they have knowingly violated our God given rights to choose our own paths because Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to thought, intent, action outside the flow of Creation. - “only Creation could ever end this Evil”

#English - it’s not a drug. it’s graphene-based nanotechnology “not declared” and “no authorisation”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RsQRlkkZ7kc3/

Now is the Time.. What God Do All Believe In?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sYAMlniyhcUy/

There’s NO democracy! Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en and, Australia's Government is null & void - NO Constitutional authority to govern for the last 49 years: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzsD83hscgtu/

IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE: The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing People!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B5czOo6QbaH0/

DR Andreas Noack R.I.P. 26 11 2021 murdered – he exposed graphene razor blades in Covid jab: https://www.bitchute.com/video/D4QxXS8AK0qZ/

Dr Campra talks about strange objects found in vaccine vials and hypothesizes what they might be: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hraTtSvJgBmo/

...