Politics philosophy: Daylight savings💩, Drink&Drive & Satanism. HOWTO NGO-profit. Nick Shirley 😮👍

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Raggarbil in Ljusdal: https://youtu.be/_MLManeOI2s?si=aV2eQbBNKwKeiFzn
Car Cruising in Ljusdal: https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/2077071408295796859?s=20
Images, articles and links:
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/politics-philosophy-daylight-savings
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