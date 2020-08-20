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Plandemic Indoctornation World Premiere about the hoax of all hoaxes COVID 19
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79 views • August 20, 2020
The Coronavirus is a money-making business with billions and billions of dollars at stake. The truth is so sick so vile as to be hard to believe, but it's all true. Dr. Fauci is an owner of this patented virus, yes it is patented it is a product. Woe to those behind this con of all cons. This plot is so satanic so anti-human that all the psychotic evil people behind this scam should be hunted down and shot like the crazed rabid foul dogs that they are!
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