Dr. William Makis - Fenbendazole And Mebendazole As Treatments For Turbo Cancer
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
667 followers
Follow
101 views • 24 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/fenbendazole.html  


Worldwide Supplier For Mebendazole USP Grade Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/mebendazole.html


Original Video Source - https://makismd.substack.com/p/new-podcast-15-minutes-with-drmakis-380

Credit For Video To- https://substack.com/@makismd


Dr. William Makis - Fenbendazole And Mebendazole As Treatments For Turbo Cancer


Welcome to a new episode of "15 Minutes with Dr. Makis"! In Episode 020, Dr. Makis explores the fascinating topic of mebendazole and its potential role in cancer treatment.


In this concise and engaging podcast, Dr. Makis discusses:

- What mebendazole is and its traditional uses

- The latest scientific research on mebendazole’s effects on cancer cells

- Potential benefits, risks, and controversies around using mebendazole in cancer therapy

- Practical advice and key takeaways for listeners interested in emerging cancer treatments

Whether you’re a medical professional, a patient, or simply curious about innovative approaches to cancer, this episode breaks down complex science into easy-to-understand insights—all in just 15 minutes!


dr william makisdr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole and mebendazole as treatments for turbo cancerdr william makis fenbendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancerdr william makis fenbendazole and mebendazoledr william makis fenbendazole and mebendazole turbo cancerdr william makis fenbendazole and mebendazole cancerdr william makis mebendazole cancer treatmentdr william makis fenbendazole anti cancer effectsdr william makis mebendazole anti cancer effects
