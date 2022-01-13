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COVID-19 Following The Money | The Highwire with Del Bigtree ,, the unprecedented spike 40% up in non-Covid deaths for people aged 18- 64.
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
Gezond Verstand (Common Sense)
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1106 views • January 13, 2022
COVID-19 Following The Money | The Highwire with Del Bigtree ,, the unprecedented spike 40% up in non-Covid deaths for people aged 18- 64..
⁣In a time when real figures and stats are often concealed from the public, we took notice when a recent insurance CEO spoke out about the unprecedented spike in non-Covid deaths for people aged 18- 64. Hear what Healthcare Policy Analyst Expert, A.J. DePriest uncovered when looking at the contingencies in the fine print placed on School Districts and medical systems payouts from Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’.
#AmericanRescuePlan #DollarsForDeaths #AJDePriest
POSTED: January 11, 2022
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://thehighwire.com/videos..../covid-19-following-
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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