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Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS: Representative from Arizona's 4th District
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On this episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam Jacobs invites Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS onto the show. Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar, DDS is the Representative from Arizona’s 4th congressional district. He is known as a leading America First Republican and was a top ally of President Trump in Congress. We had him on to discuss the challenges of life under the Biden Regime, the changing leadership of the House Republican Caucus, amnesty, immigration and energy independence.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Dr. Gosar’s Links:
- Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S.: https://gosar.house.gov/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/repgosar
- Dr. Paul Gosar: https://drpaulgosar.com/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite 2nd Amendment apparel at https://libertasbella.com/.
Dr. Gosar’s Links:
- Congressman Paul Gosar, D.D.S.: https://gosar.house.gov/
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/repgosar
- Dr. Paul Gosar: https://drpaulgosar.com/
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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