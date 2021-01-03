Google Earth Captures the Total 'DEW' Devastation of the Nashville Explosion - Including the RV!

There were some very strange findings I made when I searched the Nashville Bombing location using Google Earth. You can see the devastation from the blast from the aerial view. (Try not to laugh, please.) I even pinpointed the location and remains of the exploded RV. There was much more damage then one would realize in the general area of the 'blast'. Several cars were scorched and torched. The blast sight looks like Beirut. If I didn't know any better I would have thought this looks like fake C.G.I, but it is coming from 'very' credible 'Google Earth' and why would they show us 'Deep Fakes'?Global Agenda on Twitter@GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobalAgendaGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonFlote.app