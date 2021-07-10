VACCINE VICTIMS WANT TO BE HEARD - PLEASE SHARE!

Vaccine Victims Speak Out and Want to be heard on side effects they are suffering from. Please Share video with Hashtag #WeWantTobeHeardAn informal organization of those experiencing these life-altering medical challenges, callingthemselves Vax Longhaulers, released a supporting video featuring 56 “real people who have beensuffering after taking the Covid vaccine.” The organization claims contacts with thousands of others,with most fearful of public attention due to extreme social pressure, stigmatization of their medicalchallenges, big tech censorship, and online bullying.“We desperately need the medical community to recognize us and help us find a solution,” says theorganization’s spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous due to threats and bullying of thosewho discuss the topic.“Until this is recognized as a real problem, the medical community won’t research this and people willcontinue to suffer in silence, without treatment.”Contrary to the widespread criticism of anyone discussing potential vaccine side-effects, the groupclaims to be pro-vaccine: “We’re not anti-vax. On the contrary, we all tried to do our part to help stopthe pandemic by getting this vaccine,” the Vax Longhauler’s spokesperson continued.“I’m directly in touch with hundreds of people who chose to get vaccinated, yet who now sufferhorrible, frightening, life-changing side effects. We’re not interested in politics. We don’t want to bebullied. We don’t want to spread fear about getting vaccinated. But we did do our part and gotvaccinated, and now we just want the CDC and the FDA – and our local doctors – to recognize that apercentage of us have incredibly difficult medical issues because of our vaccination. Please … wejust want to be heard.”The Vax Longhauler video (found at vaxlonghaulers.com) includes 56 individuals requestingacknowledgement of the problem and seeking medical help. It further lists symptoms, which areongoing for 3 months or longer. Those symptoms include brain fog, dysnomia, memory loss, heartand blood pressure issues, autonomic, sensory, & motor dysfunction, weakness and fatigue, internalburning, tingling, and vibrating, muscle twitching, spasms, tremors and shaking, numbness,paresthesia, paralysis, headaches, vision problems, tinnitus, vertigo, rashes, stomach issues andweight loss. Most experienced several of these side effects, and some said that they experiencednearly all of these side effects.“We did our part. Now it’s time for society to help us in return. That’s all we’re asking.”///Media Contact:vaxlonghaulers.com434-299-3929Background sources available for audio interviews and fact-checking.Video and infographic available at www.vaxlonghaulers.com#WeWantToBeHeard