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VACCINE VICTIMS WANT TO BE HEARD - PLEASE SHARE!
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172 views • July 10, 2021
Vaccine Victims Speak Out and Want to be heard on side effects they are suffering from. Please Share video with Hashtag #WeWantTobeHeard
An informal organization of those experiencing these life-altering medical challenges, calling
themselves Vax Longhaulers, released a supporting video featuring 56 “real people who have been
suffering after taking the Covid vaccine.” The organization claims contacts with thousands of others,
with most fearful of public attention due to extreme social pressure, stigmatization of their medical
challenges, big tech censorship, and online bullying.
“We desperately need the medical community to recognize us and help us find a solution,” says the
organization’s spokesperson, who asked to remain anonymous due to threats and bullying of those
who discuss the topic.
“Until this is recognized as a real problem, the medical community won’t research this and people will
continue to suffer in silence, without treatment.”
Contrary to the widespread criticism of anyone discussing potential vaccine side-effects, the group
claims to be pro-vaccine: “We’re not anti-vax. On the contrary, we all tried to do our part to help stop
the pandemic by getting this vaccine,” the Vax Longhauler’s spokesperson continued.
“I’m directly in touch with hundreds of people who chose to get vaccinated, yet who now suffer
horrible, frightening, life-changing side effects. We’re not interested in politics. We don’t want to be
bullied. We don’t want to spread fear about getting vaccinated. But we did do our part and got
vaccinated, and now we just want the CDC and the FDA – and our local doctors – to recognize that a
percentage of us have incredibly difficult medical issues because of our vaccination. Please … we
just want to be heard.”
The Vax Longhauler video (found at vaxlonghaulers.com) includes 56 individuals requesting
acknowledgement of the problem and seeking medical help. It further lists symptoms, which are
ongoing for 3 months or longer. Those symptoms include brain fog, dysnomia, memory loss, heart
2
and blood pressure issues, autonomic, sensory, & motor dysfunction, weakness and fatigue, internal
burning, tingling, and vibrating, muscle twitching, spasms, tremors and shaking, numbness,
paresthesia, paralysis, headaches, vision problems, tinnitus, vertigo, rashes, stomach issues and
weight loss. Most experienced several of these side effects, and some said that they experienced
nearly all of these side effects.
“We did our part. Now it’s time for society to help us in return. That’s all we’re asking.”
///
Media Contact:
[email protected]
vaxlonghaulers.com
434-299-3929
Background sources available for audio interviews and fact-checking.
Video and infographic available at www.vaxlonghaulers.com

#WeWantToBeHeard
Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine injuriesvaxxedvaccine deathsvaccine side effectscovid vaccinevaccine victims
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