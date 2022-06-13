MASSIVE ERUPTION IN PHILIPPINES/TWIN TAILED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSES TOKYO JAPAN/THE⌚TICKS

Jun 6, 2022 MASSIVE ERUPTION IN PHILIPPINES/TWIN TAILED PLANET X- WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSES TOKYO JAPAN/BLOOD RES CLOUD TAIL FROM PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PASSING SPAIN/THE CLOCK TICKS DOWN/READ BELOW. Today is now 6/6/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: In the Philippines yesterday a massive volcanic eruption occurred at MountBulusan near Luzon region of the Philippines.. It's considered a stratovolcano and it had a major eruption yesterday covering 2 towns and trees for miles with ash...

The earth is being slammed with planet x system cosmic waves of radiation and energy from planet x system bodies behind the earth... Not including solar radiation slamming earth daily because planet x system bodies pass the sun and perturb the sun DAILY causing the sun to shoot off coronal mass ejections and flares at earth... All that energy soaks into earth causing the earths core to expand as bible prophecy stated hell will enlarge itself as is happening causing more quakes in diverse places like Jesus warned and volcanic eruptions globally.. Also in Tokyo Japan one of the large twin tailed planet x systrm comet/meteor like objects passed showing its amazing large wings... And picture by me showing 2 large comet/planetary objects passing the sun around the same time. Also in Spain 7 days ago it looks like a planet x system body passed earth creating a blood red tail in the sky... The red from our twin sun nemesis the destroyer which is a brown dwarf star of the planet x system that drops red iron oxide dust..plus more such as biblical events occurring in the news.....Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...





Credited videos BELOW-

Nikko pacheco TV/ twin tailed planet x system comet/meteor object over Tokyo japan-

https://youtube.com/shorts/7x-KsQYUXk...

Tamaratoader on Instagram- planet x system body passed over Spain causing this look in the sky exactly 7 days ago....

Mirrored from Brandon cory Nagley, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zL1iQy6TeME