Serbia’s Choice, Serbia forced by the West to cut ties with Russia

https://rtd.rt.com/films/serbias-choice/

Serbia forced by the West to cut ties with Russia

The current political situation has made Serbia choose between upholding a friendly relationship with Russia or giving in to the West and imposing sanctions on Russia. And it seems people have made a choice. The wave of Russophobia that swept across the world has shocked Serbs. 'Russophobia also means Serbophobia,' says film director Emir Kusturitсa. He is convinced 'about 70-80% of Serbians are pro-Russian.' The brotherhood of the two Slavic countries promises to withstand the pressure of anti-Russian sanctions. In most cases, the ordinary people of Serbia are highly supportive of Russian politics and methods of negotiation.

However, Serbian politicians are not always on the same page as the people. After the last presidential elections, Serbia’s vote against Russia in the United Nations was an unexpected move. Serbian authorities claim there had been pressure from Europe. They’re also convinced Serbia will impose sanctions against Moscow. So the people may be For Russia, but it’s the politicians who decide.

'Anti-Russian sanctions are more symbolic than really useful,' adds Kusturitсa. Today Serbia is safe from the bombs, but it remembers all too well what happened when NATO came to our territory. What choice will the country make in the end?





Serbia’s choice

https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/558099-serbia-russia-ties-choice/

“We all remember what America did to us, and not only us, all over the world,” carpenter Lubisa Milic remembers the bombings vividly. “Fifty two bombs… fell on my village.” In 1999, NATO bombed Yugoslavia. The resultant number of deaths and casualties is estimated at 6,000. Since then, for most Serbs, giving in to the pressure of foreign opinion means disregarding the past of their own country, its history and its faith. Today Serbia is not being bombed, but the civilians are not relieved. Surrounded by NATO countries, the European Union is forcing Serbia to impose sanctions on Russia. This is not beneficial for Serbia. Besides, imposing sanctions will put a crimp on its relationship with Russia. Can both countries maintain fraternity within the present political situation?