The Future of Vaccine Safety and AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A quantum leap in AI is here—models that learn and update like a child. This could act as a lie detector for institutions. But can we have AI systems compete for truth, or will bias persist?
Watch the full, mind-blowing interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield on Brighteon.com!
#AIFuture #MachineLearning #EthicalAI #Debate
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport