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UK State Covid19 Extremism: Police SMASH DOWN Door to Arrest UK Quarantine Rebel | RT
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70 views • April 17, 2021
Police SMASH DOWN door then ARREST UK quarantine rebel - faces 10yrs prison & £10k fine!
Video appeared online of police smashing through the front door of a UK man before arresting him.
He is apparently accused of failing to quarantine in a designated hotel, an offence that can carry a £10k fine and up to 10 YEARS in prison.
“You’re supposed to be here to protect us!” says the man’s apparent partner recording the incident, before accusing cops of committing criminal damage.
Officers refuse to show a warrant or their badge numbers as they handcuff the man.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtintl
BY: RT
Original url: https://t.me/rtintl/4074
Video appeared online of police smashing through the front door of a UK man before arresting him.
He is apparently accused of failing to quarantine in a designated hotel, an offence that can carry a £10k fine and up to 10 YEARS in prison.
“You’re supposed to be here to protect us!” says the man’s apparent partner recording the incident, before accusing cops of committing criminal damage.
Officers refuse to show a warrant or their badge numbers as they handcuff the man.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtintl
BY: RT
Original url: https://t.me/rtintl/4074
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