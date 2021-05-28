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AA-110 Debbie Bacigalupi Talks Globalism, Gaia, UN Agenda 21, & Eugenics
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53 views • May 28, 2021
Debbie Bacigalupi joins use today for Part 2 on Agenda 21. We will get into the eugenics connections and how UN Agenda 21/30 is being implemented around us all the time.
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