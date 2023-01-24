"COVID-19": the "Serpent Sheep Slaughter" (part 2 video)

This is a continuation from yesterday's video. The Satanic serpent race communicates using numerology and the Bible. They hide their plans in plain sight.
C is 3rd letter of the alphabet. 3 in Strong's Greek Concordance is "Abaddon, Destroyer." OVID is a Latin word meaning "sheep." 19 in Strong's Hebrew Concordance is "slaughter."
Thus, COVID-19 means "Satan sheeo slaughter" or "serpent sheep slaughter" since Satan is often referred to as a serpent.
What is the TRUE purpose of the forced covid vaccine? https://www.brighteon.com/ca8de0a4-9aa8-4230-a271-04fc9a026956
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ for exposing this. What makes manifest is light.
Ephesians 5:13 "But all things that are exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light."
