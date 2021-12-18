KAMALA SNAPS! Charlamagne Tha God asks 'Name the “Real President”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Charlamagne Tha God triggered Kamala Harris on Friday when he asked her to name the “real president.” Harris’s staffers tried to shut down the interview, but Charlamagne kept pressing Harris to answer his questions.
“Come on, Charlamagne! Come on, it’s Joe Biden. No, no, no, no, no! It’s Joe Biden! It’s Joe Biden – And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” Harris said scolding Charlamagne.