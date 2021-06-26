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Did Obama Pay $400 Million In Ransom to Iran? | True News
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31 views • June 26, 2021
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The Wall Street Journal reported that the mysterious $400 million payment to Iran was quid pro quo for the release of American hostages - which was fiercely denied by Barack Obama and the White House.
“We do not pay ransom. We didn’t here, and we won’t in the future.” - President Barack Obama
On Thursday, State Department Spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the $400 million payment was held until the prisoners were released by Iran - which flew in the face of Obama's previous "it was just a coincidence" denials. Did the United States pay Iran ransom for the release of US prisoners - or was it simply leverage? Is there even a difference?
Sources
http://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-officials-raised-objections-on-u-s-cash-payment-to-iran-1470262789
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2016/08/17/iran-ransom-u-s-delayed-cash-prisoners-freed/
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3384/did-obama-pay-400-million-in-ransom-to-iran-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3384-did-obama-pay-400-million-in-ransom-to-iran-true-news
The Wall Street Journal reported that the mysterious $400 million payment to Iran was quid pro quo for the release of American hostages - which was fiercely denied by Barack Obama and the White House.
“We do not pay ransom. We didn’t here, and we won’t in the future.” - President Barack Obama
On Thursday, State Department Spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the $400 million payment was held until the prisoners were released by Iran - which flew in the face of Obama's previous "it was just a coincidence" denials. Did the United States pay Iran ransom for the release of US prisoners - or was it simply leverage? Is there even a difference?
Sources
http://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-officials-raised-objections-on-u-s-cash-payment-to-iran-1470262789
http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/2016/08/17/iran-ransom-u-s-delayed-cash-prisoners-freed/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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