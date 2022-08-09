9.8.22 Patriot Streetfighter & Keith Blanford, SC Court Precedent-Preserve Election Data

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Sec. of State Candidate in SC, Keith Blanford, fighting for election theft revelation, Court rules for preserving election data . Precedent setting ruling can sweep through the other 4 states fighting this battle. As this takes money for the volunteers to fight please DONATE to https://www.givesendgo.com/scfoia to keep this promising battle going. Donating 1K myself so I'm not asking anyone to do what I haven't. Any amount helps. On behalf of Patriot Streetfighter, thank you for those who can help. The rest keep fighting your good fight. We need all hands on deck!!