KijaniAmariAK: The Harder They Fall: Sic Semper Tyrannis (Pt 1+2) (Trailer)

[07.04.2022] Part 1.From the very inception of this year the world has been bombarded with Satanic rituals that have been purposefully connected with references to LIGHT, the CROWN and falling all of which have been symbols for Lucifer or Satan falling from Heaven. In this episode we will explore the theory of how these rituals are a clear indication that the unclean spirits of the rebellious fallen angels or nephilim giants walk in secret among humanity, concealing their identity. However, the time has come for these tyrants, who have, for thousands of years been the cause of all of the pain and suffering imposed upon humankind, to be revealed.4,260 Views apr 7, 2022KijaniAmariAK46.7K subscribers--Part 2In Part II of THE HARDER THEY FALL: SIC SEMPER TYRANNIS we will take a look at the story of Tyre Sampson, and we will also take a deeper look into the existence of fallen angels here on earth.To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:www.Apokalypsis321.com3,229 Views apr 9, 2022KijaniAmariAK46.7K subscribers