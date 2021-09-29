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Topic 01 - Joining with the Holy Spirit
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1 view • September 29, 2021
The disciples were in prayer for ten days after Jesus left. That is when the Holy Spirit arrived, Acts 2:1. The Holy Spirit came with gifts, all kinds of gifts. Here are the name of these gifts and we will talk about them:
1- Word of Knowledge
2- Word of Wisdom
3- Gift of Prophecy
4- Gift of Faith
5- Gifts of Healings
6- Working of Miracles
7- Discerning of Spirits
8- Different Kinds of Tongues
9- Interpretation of Tongues
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
1- Word of Knowledge
2- Word of Wisdom
3- Gift of Prophecy
4- Gift of Faith
5- Gifts of Healings
6- Working of Miracles
7- Discerning of Spirits
8- Different Kinds of Tongues
9- Interpretation of Tongues
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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