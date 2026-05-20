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5.20.26 - Attacking Ohio fraud from all angles; winning November with precinct strategy
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Wednesday morning, we're covering Vivek Ramaswamy's press conference on tackling Medicaid fraud in Ohio. We will also talk precinct strategy with experts Jonathan Broadbent and Dan Schultz, who will share the keys to victory this November and beyond in the state of Ohio.

And at 8:30, our weekly talk with AFP-Ohio's Donovan O'Neill with thoughts on attacking Ohio's fraud crisis and the Buckeye Blueprint for Ohio!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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