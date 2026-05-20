5.20.26 - Attacking Ohio fraud from all angles; winning November with precinct strategy

Wednesday morning, we're covering Vivek Ramaswamy's press conference on tackling Medicaid fraud in Ohio. We will also talk precinct strategy with experts Jonathan Broadbent and Dan Schultz, who will share the keys to victory this November and beyond in the state of Ohio.



And at 8:30, our weekly talk with AFP-Ohio's Donovan O'Neill with thoughts on attacking Ohio's fraud crisis and the Buckeye Blueprint for Ohio!



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