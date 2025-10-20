BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump TEARING DOWN the White House
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1327 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
174 views • 1 day ago

Trump TEARING DOWN the White House

Video footage shows demolition crews clearing the way for the Don's signature ballroom

47 — and his donors — are footing the $250m bill

White House East Wing demolition begins for Trump’s ballroom - reports 

Demolition crews on Monday began tearing down part of the East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s planned $250 million ballroom, The Washington Post reported. 

Trump said the new venue will be “the most beautiful ballroom in the country,” designed to host up to 650 guests.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy