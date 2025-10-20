Trump TEARING DOWN the White House

Video footage shows demolition crews clearing the way for the Don's signature ballroom

47 — and his donors — are footing the $250m bill

White House East Wing demolition begins for Trump’s ballroom - reports

Demolition crews on Monday began tearing down part of the East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s planned $250 million ballroom, The Washington Post reported.

Trump said the new venue will be “the most beautiful ballroom in the country,” designed to host up to 650 guests.