Trump TEARING DOWN the White House
Video footage shows demolition crews clearing the way for the Don's signature ballroom
47 — and his donors — are footing the $250m bill
White House East Wing demolition begins for Trump’s ballroom - reports
Demolition crews on Monday began tearing down part of the East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s planned $250 million ballroom, The Washington Post reported.
Trump said the new venue will be “the most beautiful ballroom in the country,” designed to host up to 650 guests.